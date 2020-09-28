Worked on my physical, mental strength for Atlanta Olympics, says Leander Paes

The year was 1996 and no Indian had won an individual medal at the Olympics 44 years prior to the Atlanta Olympics, but that year proved to be decisive for India as tennis player Leander Paes beat Fernando Meligeni to win a bronze medal in the men's singles category at the Atlanta Olympics. Paes was first drawn against a not so easy opponent in Pete Sampras, but Sampras pulled out of the tournament due to an injury and he was pitted against Richey Reneberg in the first round. Paes managed to put across a string of victories to set up a dream semi-final against Andre Agassi.

"I knew I could not beat Agassi on power, I could not beat him on baseline stroke to groundstroke rally. I knew that his ability to move side to side on a baseline was cat-like hence I just had to play to my strengths to get any better of him, but during the course of the match I ended up injuring myself as the tendons of my wrist were raptured. I insisted my doctor that I wanted to continue playing hence I just wrapped my wrist and went back into the match, but that wasn't going to help as the pain was too excruciating," Paes said during a show named 'The Finish Line', hosted by Asian Games Gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghoshal, when asked about the thought process going into the match. Paes had a day off before his bronze medal playoff match against Fernando Meligeni and his doctor cautioned him to not strain his wrist too much as he could end up jeopardising his career, but Paes persisted to follow his Olympic dream and take on Meligeni.

When asked about his physical preparation before the game and how he managed to stay positive in spite of a major injury, Paes said, "I knew that the Atlanta Olympics are going to be tough from a physical perspective as it was being played at a higher altitude, so I went through a rigorous transformation in my physical and mental strength. I was a little broken after losing to Agassi at stone water, but all the years of hard work that I had put in and the 15 years of blood and sweat I couldn't have let all that effort go in vain as I decided to take on Fernando in the bronze medal match and keep my hopes alive of clinching an Olympic medal for the country." Paes ended up winning the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and bringing individual Olympic glory to the country after a long gap. (ANI)