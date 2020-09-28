Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worked on my physical, mental strength for Atlanta Olympics, says Leander Paes

The year was 1996 and no Indian had won an individual medal at the Olympics 44 years prior to the Atlanta Olympics, but that year proved to be decisive for India as tennis player Leander Paes beat Fernando Meligeni to win a bronze medal in the men's singles category at the Atlanta Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:23 IST
Worked on my physical, mental strength for Atlanta Olympics, says Leander Paes
Leander Paes (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The year was 1996 and no Indian had won an individual medal at the Olympics 44 years prior to the Atlanta Olympics, but that year proved to be decisive for India as tennis player Leander Paes beat Fernando Meligeni to win a bronze medal in the men's singles category at the Atlanta Olympics. Paes was first drawn against a not so easy opponent in Pete Sampras, but Sampras pulled out of the tournament due to an injury and he was pitted against Richey Reneberg in the first round. Paes managed to put across a string of victories to set up a dream semi-final against Andre Agassi.

"I knew I could not beat Agassi on power, I could not beat him on baseline stroke to groundstroke rally. I knew that his ability to move side to side on a baseline was cat-like hence I just had to play to my strengths to get any better of him, but during the course of the match I ended up injuring myself as the tendons of my wrist were raptured. I insisted my doctor that I wanted to continue playing hence I just wrapped my wrist and went back into the match, but that wasn't going to help as the pain was too excruciating," Paes said during a show named 'The Finish Line', hosted by Asian Games Gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghoshal, when asked about the thought process going into the match. Paes had a day off before his bronze medal playoff match against Fernando Meligeni and his doctor cautioned him to not strain his wrist too much as he could end up jeopardising his career, but Paes persisted to follow his Olympic dream and take on Meligeni.

When asked about his physical preparation before the game and how he managed to stay positive in spite of a major injury, Paes said, "I knew that the Atlanta Olympics are going to be tough from a physical perspective as it was being played at a higher altitude, so I went through a rigorous transformation in my physical and mental strength. I was a little broken after losing to Agassi at stone water, but all the years of hard work that I had put in and the 15 years of blood and sweat I couldn't have let all that effort go in vain as I decided to take on Fernando in the bronze medal match and keep my hopes alive of clinching an Olympic medal for the country." Paes ended up winning the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and bringing individual Olympic glory to the country after a long gap. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off week on high note as tech, bank shares gain

U.S. stocks surged on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the SP 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance.All of the 11 major SP 500 sectors rose in early trading, w...

Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN29 PAK-PEARL Pakistans top court stays release of Daniel Pearl murder accused Islamabad Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday barred the Sindh government from releasing British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aid...

Commercial coal mining: 278 tender documents purchased by prospective bidders

The government on Monday said 278 tender documents have been purchased by the prospective bidders with regard to the coal blocks put up for auction under commercial mining. The government had put on auction 38 coal mines for commercial mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020