Thiem advances to 2nd round by beating Cilic

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. The third-seeded Austrian won his first major tournament at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago and is among the favorites again at Roland Garros after losing the past two finals to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem broke the imposing Croatian's serve six times in cool conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. Cilic led 2-0 in the third set but Thiem reeled off the next five games before Cilic held again.

Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock. He beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3..