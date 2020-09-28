Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Will take some time for Dhoni to get back old touch, says Ganguly

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's form in the ongoing Indian Premier League has seen critics pull him up. But former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Dhoni and said that it needs game time for even the best to return to form.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:25 IST
IPL 13: Will take some time for Dhoni to get back old touch, says Ganguly
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's form in the ongoing Indian Premier League has seen critics pull him up. But former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Dhoni and said that it needs game time for even the best to return to form. "In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It's not easy however good you are. It will take some time," Ganguly said during a media interaction after being named brand ambassador of the Bengal Peerless group.

The BCCI President once again spoke of the need to have someone like Dhoni bat higher up in the order. "When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four," he said.

Dhoni himself has also pointed out how it is about warming up and getting into the groove after the coronavirus-induced break saw athletes spending close to six months indoors. Speaking after the game against Rajasthan Royals, he said the 14-day quarantine in UAE also didn't help as there was less training time.

"I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help," he said when asked why he batted lower down the order against RR. CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field after completing their quarantine period as a couple of players and support staff members had tested positive for coronavirus after landing in Dubai.

There have also been suggestions that the England series will see the resumption of cricket in India and Ganguly also admitted that the idea is to move the action back to the country by ensuring that bio-bubbles are created to keep players safe and away from the coronavirus threat. "We will try to make this happen on Indian grounds (series against England). The advantage in UAE is they have three stadiums (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai). We also have the same facility in Mumbai -- CCI, Wankhede and DY Patil.

"We also have Eden Gardens. We have to create a bubble. We want to hold our cricket in India, that's where the game is, that's where the heart is. But we are monitoring the COVID situation," Ganguly said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to apprise it of progress on COVID-19 vaccine

The Allahabad High Court directed the Centre on Monday to apprise it of the progress in the trials of a vaccine for COVID-19 and its proposed completion date. On complaints of sub-standard face masks and sanitiser being sold in Uttar Prades...

Discontent simmers as Spanish authorities spar over Madrid lockdown

A clash between Madrids regional authorities and the Spanish government over how to contain the citys surging coronavirus caseload is provoking growing discontent among residents in poorer areas who say they have been unfairly targeted.The ...

Robinhood Pandey seeking Nitish Kumar's blessings for defending him in Rhea Chakraborty case: Adhir Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been vocal about victimisation of Rhea Chakraborty, Monday took a dig at former Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey for joining JDU and said in the name of probe into Sushant Singh Rajputs death...

HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several important and key matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020