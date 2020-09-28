Soccer-Watford midfielder Pereyra returns to Udinese
Watford's Argentina midfielder Roberto Pereyra has returned to Serie A club Udinese on a permanent deal, the English second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/news/official-pereyra-returns-to-italy on Monday. Udinese are 14th in the Serie A standings.Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:15 IST
Watford's Argentina midfielder Roberto Pereyra has returned to Serie A club Udinese on a permanent deal, the English second-tier Championship club said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/news/official-pereyra-returns-to-italy on Monday. Pereyra scored 18 goals in 115 games in all competitions for Watford after his arrival from Italian club Juventus in 2016.
The 29-year-old previously played for Udinese from 2011-15, where he scored eight goals and had 10 assists in more than 100 games in all competitions. Udinese are 14th in the Serie A standings.
