Liverpool's Loris Karius joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

FC Union Berlin on Monday announced that Liverpool's Loris Karius has joined them on a season-long loan. "FC Union Berlin have signed 27-year-old goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season," the club said in a statement.

Karius, who has been training with Jurgen Klopp's squad during the build-up to 2020-21, had spent the previous two years with Besiktas, making 67 appearances for the Turkish club over the course of the loan stay. After signing for Union Berlin, Karius said he is looking forward to the new opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I'm happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again. Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga. I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga," the club's official website quoted Karius as saying. Oliver Ruhnert, Director of Professional Football at Union Berlin said: "The signing of Loris Karius means we have secured a goalkeeper with great national and international experience. His strengths are well known, so we are pleased to be in an excellent position in this important role of the team from our perspective. For Loris it offers the chance to focus again on the Bundesliga in a stable environment and to try to stay in the league with Union." (ANI)