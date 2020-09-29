Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, seeded second, began her first-round match against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:42 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, seeded second, began her first-round match against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier. World number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer later in the day.

The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. READ MORE:

Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win Doubles pair out of French Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco FACTBOX-Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer

Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round

Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics Eighth seed Monfils crashes out against Kazakh Bublik

Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek Different French Open, same start for Nadal

Kerber goes out early again in Paris Azarenka nervous about fans at French Open

Record-chasing Nadal eases into French Open second round Rafa Nadal v Egor Gerasimov - match stats

French Open order of play on Tuesday Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros

No U.S. hangover for Thiem as he dispatches Cilic

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rights group Amnesty halts India operations, says facing witch-hunt

Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations. The group said it had laid off staff ...

German finance minister defends record debt to continue fiscal splurge in pandemic

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he would persist with heavy spending to help Europes largest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic as rescue and stimulus measures push debt to its highest level on record. Speakin...

Manager of lab in Kerala held for issuing 'fake' COVID-19 certificates to travellers

A manager of a private lab in Valanchery in the district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates to those travelling to various Middle East countries. Arma lab in Valanchery, a franchise of a Kozhik...

Analysis: In debate, a last chance for Trump to define Biden

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump seized control of the White House race and never let go. He masterfully defined and denigrated his opponents with cutting nicknames and a say-anything debate style, and repeatedly drew hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020