Soccer-Leicester agree to sign centre back Fofana from St Etienne

Premier League Leicester City have agreed to sign French central defender Wesley Fofana from St Etienne, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. St Etienne's statement did not give a transfer fee but said it was the biggest the club had ever received for a player and that it was compelled to accept the "exceptional" offer due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

British media said the fee for Fofana, 19, was around 32 million pounds ($41.13 million). Fofana broke into the St Etienne first team from the academy in May 2019 and made 17 Ligue 1 starts for the club, also helping them reach last season's Coupe de France final where they lost 1-0 to Paris St Germain. ($1 = 0.7780 pounds)