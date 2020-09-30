Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:35 IST
Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1901 TSITSIPAS SURVIVES MUNAR SCARE

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was made to work hard for victory by Jaume Munar but the 22-year-old held his nerve to secure a 4-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over the Spaniard. READ MORE:

Russian Andrey Rublev rallied from two sets down to beat American Sam Querrey 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 6-3. Rublev, the 13th seed, came into the contest having won his third title of the year at the Hamburg European Open on Sunday. 1549 RUTHLESS DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST YMER

Novak Djokovic began his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title, and a second at Roland Garros following his 2016 triumph, with a dominant 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer of Sweden. The Serbian top seed is aiming to become the first man in the Open Era – and third overall after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver – to win all four majors twice.

1513 KENIN STAVES OFF SAMSONOVA CHALLENGE Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made a strong start against unseeded Russian Ludmilla Samsonova before losing momentum after a rain delay but the fourth seed recovered to seal a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory.

1346 SIEGEMUND KNOCKS OUT FRENCHWOMAN MLADENOVIC Laura Siegmund beat local favourite Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 6-3 under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain continued to delay matches on the outer courts at Roland Garros.

1218 RAIN STOPS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS Sofia Kenin won the opening set 6-4 against Ludmilla Samsonova before rain halted play on the outer courts.

Earlier, Danish teenager Clara Tauson upset U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7 on her Grand Slam debut. Also advancing was Elena Rybakina, the 14th seed, who beat Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3. 1120 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST SHERIF, OSTAPENKO THROUGH

Second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic overcame a sluggish start to beat Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 in the first round. Pliskova retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome last week after receiving treatment on her back and leg.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle. 1059 BERRETTINI SWATS ASIDE POSPISIL

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Canada's Vasek Pospisil, winning 6-3 6-1 6-3. The Italian will next take on Lloyd Harris who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 7-6(7). 0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. World number one Novak Djokovic resumes his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

