Solskjaer calls for clarity on new handball rule

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:07 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the rule-makers to give clarity on the new handball rule after some of the decisions became a subject of fans' outrage. Last week, Crystal Palace and Tottenham were subjected to harsh penalty decisions due to the new handball rule.

Even, Manchester United was also subjected to a controversial handball decision in their opening game of the season. The handball rule has been tightened up by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) ahead of the 2020-21 season and it states that if the ball strikes below the bottom of the armpit, irrespective of it being intentional or not, it is handball, Goal.com reported.

"You can discuss the rule all day long but we need some clarity on what's a foul and what's a penalty, because now it looks like you can chip the ball up into someone's hand like what happened to us against Palace, for example, and Victor got a penalty against him," the official website of Manchester United quoted Solskjaer as saying. "And then the header against Tottenham - [Eric Dier] has got no idea the ball hits him. You see the goals scored against West Brom at the end, is that not handball. We need to get that clarity. There have been so many changes and nuances to different rules. Back in the old days it seemed simpler," he added.

Manchester United is currently at the 14th position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with three points from two matches. The side will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, October 3.

