Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amelia Kerr shines as New Zealand defeats Australia in third T20I

Amelia Kerr displayed an all-round performance as New Zealand defeated Australia by five wickets in the third T20I of the three-match series here at the Allan Border Field on Wednesday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:28 IST
Amelia Kerr shines as New Zealand defeats Australia in third T20I
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amelia Kerr displayed an all-round performance as New Zealand defeated Australia by five wickets in the third T20I of the three-match series here at the Allan Border Field on Wednesday. Amelia Kerr took two wickets and then she scored unbeaten 18 runs to take the side over the line.

Australia had earlier sealed the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games. With this win, New Zealand was able to gain a consolation win and end the series 2-1 in favour of Australia. Both sides will now lock horns in the three-match ODI series. The first match will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Chasing 124, New Zealand openers Maddy Green and Sophie Devine put on 27 runs for the first wicket, but their vigil at the crease was cut short by Delissa Kimmince as she dismissed Green (10) in the fifth over. Soon after, Devine (25) was sent back to the pavilion by Georgia Wareham in the eighth over. Devine was stumped by Alyssa Healy on the bowling of Wareham. Two balls later, Suzie Bates (3) was run-out by Rachael Haynes, reducing New Zealand to 44/3 after eight overs.

Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin then retrieved the innings for the White Ferns as the duo put on 52 runs for the fourth wicket, but with 28 runs away from the target, New Zealand lost the wicket of Martin (23) in the 16th over as she was clean bowled by Wareham. New Zealand was given another big blow in the 17th over as Satterthwaite (30) was clean bowled by Jess Jonassen, reducing the side to 98/5.

In the end, Hayley Jensen and Amelia Kerr took New Zealand over the line by five wickets with three balls to spare. Kerr and Jensen remained unbeaten on 18 and 10 respectively. Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped New Zealand restrict Australia to 123/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Put in to bat first, Australia got off to a bad start as the side was restricted to 57/4 after the conclusion of ten overs. Beth Mooney (11), Alyssa Healy (8), Rachael Haynes (3), and Meg Lanning (21) lost their wickets cheaply on put New Zealand ahead in the match. Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux then put on a brief stand of 27 runs, but their partnership was broken in the 14th over as Gardner (29) was sent back to the pavilion by Hayley Jensen. Soon after, Molineux (18) was dismissed by Maddy Green, reducing Australia to 100/6 in the 17th over.

New Zealand was able to restrict the flow of runs in the death overs and as a result, Australia was unable to go past the 125-run mark. For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu scalped two wickets each.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 125/5 (Amy Satterthwaite 30, Sophie Devine 25, Georgia Wareham 2-19) defeat Australia 123/7 (Ashleigh Gardner 29, Meg Lanning 21, Amelia Kerr 2-18) by five wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks sapped by virus, U.S. election worries

European stocks slipped on Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases and a chaotic debate which underlined the risks from the U.S. presidential election sapped risk appetite at the end of a tumultuous month for financial markets.The pan-Europe...

UK looking at giving lawmakers a say on COVID-19 rules - minister

The British parliament could be given a say on new coronavirus rules, business minister Alok Sharma said, as the government faces growing anger over the restrictions.Colleagues are asking ... if there is some way, prior to decisions being m...

Godrej Security Solutions introduces Steri-on, India's first Plasma ion currency sterilizer

- The patented Plasma Ion Cluster technology to reduce the spread of pathogens during cash transactions in banks, retail, and other cash-heavy sectors MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Security Solutions GSS, the leading In...

Odisha reports 3,443 more COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

As many as 3,443 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Odisha on September 29, taking the States coronavirus count to 2,19,119, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday. At present, there are a total ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020