China probes ex-CNOOC executive over disciplinary violations

China is investigating a former senior executive of China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the country's anti-graft watchdog said on its website late on Monday. CNOOC is the parent of CNOOC Ltd, the group's listed unit specialising in offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:24 IST
China is investigating a former senior executive of China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the country's anti-graft watchdog said on its website late on Monday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a brief statement the executive was Qi Meisheng, ex-chairman of the state energy group's gas and power unit. Qi was also a deputy chief economist at CNOOC.

A CNOOC representative declined comment. Serious disciplinary violations is the descriptive the government generally uses for corruption. CNOOC is the parent of CNOOC Ltd, the group's listed unit specialising in offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

