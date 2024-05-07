PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British military personnel targeted in cyber attack - SoftBank leads $1bn funding for UK artificial intelligence group Wayve

- Rachel Reeves claims prime minister 'gaslighting' British public over economy - Banco Sabadell rejects 12 bln euro takeover bid by BBVA

Overview - The personal details of UK military personnel have been targeted in a cyber attack by a hostile state, the British government is expected to announce on Tuesday.

- British self-driving technology startup Wayve said it has raised $1.05 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank Group to accelerate the development and launch in production-model vehicles of its Embodied AI technology. - Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor, will claim on Tuesday that Rishi Sunak is "gaslighting the British public" over the state of the economy, ahead of data expected to show the UK has moved out of a technical recession.

- Spain-based lender Banco Sabadell board rejected a merger proposal by larger rival BBVA for a 12 billion euro ($12.92 billion) all-share merger, the Spanish lender said. $1 = 0.9289 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

