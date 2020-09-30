Soccer-Napoli president De Laurentiis recovers from COVID-19

Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has made a full recovery from COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday. "Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has undergone two tests for COVID-19 in the last week and both have come back negative," read the statement.

"We are delighted to announce that the club president has a clean bill of health." De Laurentiis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sept. 10, a day after he attended a Serie A assembly alongside other leading Italian football officials.

Napoli have begun their domestic campaign in impressive fashion, comfortably beating Parma and Genoa.