Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Lundqvist's New York reign over, Rangers buy out goalie's contract

Lundqvist, who helped lead Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006, has earned more career NHL wins (459) than any other non-North American born goaltender and also reached the 400-win mark faster than any other goaltender in league history. "From the time I met Henrik when he first came to New York in 2005, he has been the consummate professional," said Rangers President John Davidson.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:58 IST
NHL-Lundqvist's New York reign over, Rangers buy out goalie's contract
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Henrik Lundqvist's tenure with the New York Rangers has come to an end after 15 seasons as the team said on Wednesday they bought out the final year of the Swedish netminder's contract, leaving him free to sign with another NHL club. Lundqvist spent his entire NHL career with the Rangers and holds over 50 franchise records, including the all-time mark for wins, appearances by a goaltender, shutouts, playoff appearances and playoff wins.

The 38-year-old known as "The King" also won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender for the 2011-12 season and was a finalist for the award in four other years. "Representing this organization has been the biggest source of pride and joy in my life," Lundqvist, who can sign with any team when the free agent period begins on Oct. 9, wrote on Twitter.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity, for the friendships and for all the great memories created wearing the red, white and blue. I will always cherish my time as a Ranger." Lundqvist's playing time decreased in the recently-concluded NHL season with the emergence of rookie Igor Shesterkin.

During Lundqvist's time with the Rangers, the team advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2013-14 season and reached the Eastern Conference Final three times in a four-year span. Lundqvist, who helped lead Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006, has earned more career NHL wins (459) than any other non-North American born goaltender and also reached the 400-win mark faster than any other goaltender in league history.

"From the time I met Henrik when he first came to New York in 2005, he has been the consummate professional," said Rangers President John Davidson. "His tireless work ethic, passion for the game, and love of the Rangers and New York City enabled him to become one of the greatest goaltenders in hockey and one of the best players in the history of our franchise."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Gowda launches home delivery facility of fertilisers for Andhra Pradesh farmers

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday launched the home delivery facility of fertilisers for farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Gowda launched POS 3.1 software, SMS Gateway and home delivery facility of fertilisers for...

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...

Vandals responsible for demolition of disputed structure at Ayodhya: Special CBI court

Vandals were responsible for demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in 1992 and it was the volunteers of the RSS and the VHP who handled the situation, a special CBI court on Wednesday said. The court, in its judgement, said that s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020