HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1631 HALEP TOO GOOD FOR FELLOW ROMANIAN BEGU

Simona Halep beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 to improve her overall record against her Romanian compatriot to 8-0. Top seed Halep, the 2018 champion, is chasing her third major title. READ MORE:

Nadal breezes into French Open third round Thiem survives late wobble to ease past American Sock

Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem - match stats Wawrinka says ready to challenge for title at Roland Garros

Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury Third seed Svitolina recovers from meltdown to beat Zarazua

Qualifier Zarazua should be proud of Paris show, says Svitolina Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open

Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round Quiet please: French jet's sonic boom shakes Paris, disrupts tennis

Cramping Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Errani Watson concerned about future of British tennis

Tennis-Wimbledon to take place next year even without fans - Times French Open order of play on Wednesday

French Open order of play on Thursday 1542 MERTENS ROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND

Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens beat Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 6-4 7-5. Earlier, Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands battled past Sara Errani 7-6(5) 3-6 9-7 before leaving the court in a wheelchair after struggling physically in the final set. 1446 THIEM GETS PAST QUALIFIER SOCK

Dominic Thiem, the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, staved off a late comeback attempt by American qualifier Jack Sock in their first meeting on clay to win 6-1 6-3 7-6(6). The U.S. Open winner will meet Casper Ruud or Tommy Paul in the next round. 1410 NADAL CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Rafa Nadal continued his bid for a 20th major to equal Roger Federer's all-time record by swatting aside unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald 6-1 6-0 6-3. Another crown in Paris will make the Spaniard the first player in the Open era to win 13 singles titles at any Tour-level event.

1225 WAWRINKA SEES OFF KOEPFER, ISNER CRASHES Swiss 16th seed Stan Wawrinka suffered a mid-match blip before dismissing German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1.

John Isner, who had lost his previous two matches against fellow Americans at the majors, was beaten by compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4. 1137 TENTH SEED AZARENKA DUMPED OUT BY SCHMIEDLOVA

Unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, ranked 161 in the world, eased past U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-2 in their first meeting to book her spot in the third round. 1048 SVITOLINA SURVIVES ZARAZUA SCARE

Third seed Elina Svitolina, who lifted the Strasbourg title on Saturday, was handed a bagel in the second set of her match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua but regained focus to claim a 6-3 0-6 6-2 win and reach the third round. 1016 SERENA WILLIAMS WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN

Serena Williams's French Open campaign ended after she withdrew from her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova due to an Achilles injury. "I really wanted to give an effort here. I'm struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover," she told reporters.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS Third seed Elina Svitolina began her second-round match against unseeded Mexican Renata Zarazua under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Play on the outside courts began after a short delay due to rain, with showers forecast throughout the day.