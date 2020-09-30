Left Menu
Anirban Lahiri confident on eve of the start at Sanderson Farms event on PGA

Armed with the confidence of a Top-10 after a long gap and some excellent play last week, Anirban Lahiri is looking at the Sanderson Farms with a lot of positive feelings this week at Jackson in Mississippi.

ANI | Mississippi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:16 IST
Golfer Anirban Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI

Armed with the confidence of a Top-10 after a long gap and some excellent play last week, Anirban Lahiri is looking at the Sanderson Farms with a lot of positive feelings this week at Jackson in Mississippi. The Indian, who ended T-6 last week at the Corales Puntacana in the Dominican Republic, spent a lot of time back home with his coach Vijay Divecha during the lockdown.

Lahiri turned to him again during the week and a little bit of work saw him card a brilliant 8-under 64 that set him on the road to his best result in almost two years. "That chat with my coach and the work I had put in India, is proving useful," said Lahiri in a statement, who is grouped with Cameron Tringale and Chesson Hadley for the first two days.

Lahiri will be hoping to take advantage of the morning conditions as he tees off at 7.27 am. "I had gone home to play the Hero Indian Open, but that event got cancelled, and then travel restrictions kicked in. But it allowed me time to think and spend an extended time with the family and then my coach. I came back for the last regular tour event before the play-offs and then teed up at the Safeway Open," Lahiri said.

"A good weekend for a finish in 30s and then the Dominican Republic panned out well. So much so, I decided to back myself and instead of booking a ticket home after Dominican Republic, I booked myself on the charter out," he further said. He was an alternate for the Sanderson Farms but the Top-10 finish ensured a start and Lahiri added, "It felt good to back oneself and do it."

The field for the USD 6.6 million event, where Lahiri has played before, is fairly strong and includes the likes of major winners like Zach Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, and Keegan Bradley. Also back is Scottie Scheffler, who had to sit out on account of coronavirus soon after being adjudged the Rookie of the year for 2019-20.

Stewart Cink, who won his first event since the 2009 Open, last week's winner Hudson Swafford, the defending champion Sebastian Munoz are among the other starters. Garcia, Stenson, and Adam Long are in one of the marquee groups, while Zach Johnson is grouped with Swafford and Scheffler. (ANI)

