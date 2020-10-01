Left Menu
* Newcastle have won only one of their last eight league games at home (D4 L3). Sunday, Oct. 4 Leicester City v West Ham United (1100) * Leicester are looking to win their first four games in a league season for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fourth round of the Premier League on Oct. 3-4. (All timings in GMT): Saturday, Oct. 3

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1130) * Chelsea have won each of their last five league games against Palace.

* Palace have won just two of their last 11 away league games against Chelsea (D1 L8). * Chelsea have conceded at least three goals in four of their last 10 league games.

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) * Everton have won all three of their home league games against Brighton.

* Brighton have never won an away game at Everton in all competitions (D2 L6). * Everton are looking to win each of their opening four games in a top-flight season for the first time since 1969-70, when they went on to win the title.

Leeds United v Manchester City (1630) * Leeds have won three of their last five league games against City, with the last two wins recorded at Elland Road.

* City have lost just one of their last 31 league games against promoted teams (W25 D5). * This will be the first meeting between Leeds and City since February 2013, where City won 4-0 in an FA Cup tie.

Newcastle United v Burnley (1900) * Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four home league games against Burnley (W1 D3).

* Burnley have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two league meetings with Newcastle. * Newcastle have won only one of their last eight league games at home (D4 L3).

Sunday, Oct. 4 Leicester City v West Ham United (1100)

* Leicester are looking to win their first four games in a league season for the first time. * Leicester won both their league games against West Ham last season.

* West Ham have won just once in their last 11 league meetings with Leicester (D4 L7). Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1100)

* Southampton have won each of their last three league games against West Brom. * West Brom have conceded at least three goals in all of their league games this season.

* The Baggies have won only two of their last 19 away league games (W2 D4 L13). Arsenal v Sheffield United (1300)

* Arsenal are without a win in their last three league meetings with the Blades (D1 L2). * The north London club last won a league game against the Blades in September 2006, beating them 3-0.

* The Blades have lost each of their last six league games, including three this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (1300)

* Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against promoted sides (W4 D3). * Wolves conceded seven goals in the last two league defeats - one more than they had leaked in their previous 11 league games combined.

* Fulham last defeated Wolves in February 2018, securing a 2-0 win in the second-tier Championship. Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1530)

* United are unbeaten in their last three league games against Spurs (W2 D1). * Spurs have kept just two clean sheets in their last 27 away league games.

* None of the last 14 league games between United and Spurs at Old Trafford have ended in a draw, with United winning 11 games and Spurs three. Aston Villa v Liverpool (1815)

* Villa have lost all of their last five league games against Liverpool. * Liverpool won their opening four league games in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and could become the first team in top-flight history to do so in three consecutive campaigns.

* Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has scored six goals in six league games against Villa. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

