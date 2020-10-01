Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Kohli paired with Padikkal as RCB management introduces 'mentorship programme'

Skipper Virat Kohli has been paired with youngster Devdutt Padikkal as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) management has come up with a 'mentorship programme' to groom the budding talent they have within their ranks.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:32 IST
IPL 13: Kohli paired with Padikkal as RCB management introduces 'mentorship programme'
Royal Challengers Bangalore players form a huddle during training. (Photo/ RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Virat Kohli has been paired with youngster Devdutt Padikkal as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) management has come up with a 'mentorship programme' to groom the budding talent they have within their ranks. As part of this mentorship programme, pacer Navdeep Saini has been paired with Proteas great Dale Steyn. RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson gave insights as to how this programme came about and what's the real purpose behind this move.

"The mentorship programme is something Simon Katich (head coach) was very keen to introduce, it's something that happens in many sports, and its something that can take place when players are keen to share their experiences. The players can exchange ideas with each other, we spent a lot of time to pick who will spend with whom, generally we have done it around the skill group. Players will be able to spend time with each other and be away from the practice. They can talk about the game, for example, Navdeep Saini is paired with Dale Steyn," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "Steyn has done the job all around the world, he knows the game inside out, Saini is hugely talented, he wants to bowl fast and there was none better than Steyn to pair him with. Devdutt Padikkal is paired with Virat Kohli, there is none better mentor for a young kid, they both have a real passion to succeed. We have asked the peers (experienced cricketers) to introduce their buddy (youngsters) to the rest of the group," he added.

In the tournament so far, Saini has picked up two wickets but he has been in exceptional in executing yorkers at the death. On the other hand, Padikkal has registered 111 runs, including two fifty-plus scores. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai in a Super Over thriller as the scores were levelled after the 20 overs at Dubai International Stadium. The side has played three matches in the tournament so far and has won two out of them.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians were able to score just seven runs as Saini bowled a brilliant over, and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board. For RCB, pacer Navdeep Saini finished with figures of 0-43 in his four overs. The pacer also bowled the Super Over, in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were at the middle.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to US to record low

The Trump administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year. In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do s...

Equity indices jump over 1 pc, PVR gains 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on firm ground during early hours on Thursday with across-the-board buying seen in all sectors. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 515 points or 1.35 per cent at 38,582 while the Nifty 50 gained by 144 poi...

Russell Hornsby to star in 'Lost in Space' S3

Actor Russell Hornsby has boarded the cast of the third and final season of Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space. The actor is best known for starring in shows such as Lincoln Heights, In Treatment, Grimm and the Academy Award-nominated movi...

Kremlin critic Navalny to magazine: Putin was behind crime against me

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Germany has said was poisoning and stressed that he was not afraid.I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I dont have any other v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020