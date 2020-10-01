Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Midtjylland stun Slavia as Krasnodar and Salzburg also advance

Danish side Midtjylland qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time in stunning fashion on Wednesday after scoring three goals in the last seven minutes to beat more fancied Slavia Prague 4-1 on aggregate in their playoff tie. They were joined by Russians Krasnodar, who ground down PAOK Salonika 2-1 in the return leg in Greece after beating them by the same score last week, while Salzburg eased to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv for a 5-2 overall victory.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Midtjylland stun Slavia as Krasnodar and Salzburg also advance

Danish side Midtjylland qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time in stunning fashion on Wednesday after scoring three goals in the last seven minutes to beat more fancied Slavia Prague 4-1 on aggregate in their playoff tie.

They were joined by Russians Krasnodar, who ground down PAOK Salonika 2-1 in the return leg in Greece after beating them by the same score last week, while Salzburg eased to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv for a 5-2 overall victory. After a goalless first leg in Prague, Slavia put themselves in a commanding position to go through when Peter Olayinka gave them a third-minute lead with a left-footed volley, keeping his composure after mis-hitting the initial effort.

Sory Kaba levelled on the night with a 64th-minute effort, to set up an astonishing climax in which he had an 80th-minute penalty saved by Ondrej Kolar before referee Damir Skomina ordered it to be retaken due to the keeper's encroachment. Alexander Sholz blasted in his spot-kick after a four-minute VAR-check and Slavia collapsed in the closing stages as Frank Onyeka added the third and substitute Anders Dreyer put the icing on the cake for Midtjylland.

Krasnodar built on their first-leg advantage against PAOK when the home team's defender Giannis Michailidis back-heeled the ball into his own net in an attempt to intercept a low cross from the left. Omar El Kaddouri rekindled PAOK's hopes in the 77th minute with a thumping header but the Greek side's chances vanished barely 60 seconds later when Remy Cabella swept in a rebound after Tonny Vilhena hit the post.

Striker Patson Daka fired Salzburg into a 16th-minute lead against Maccabi with an opportunist finish before Eden Karzev pulled one back to slash the home side's aggregate lead to 3-2 when he drilled in his own rebound. Salzburg replied with a Dominik Szoboslai penalty on the stroke of halftime, as Maccabi coach Georgios Donis was sent off after being shown two yellow cards for continued dissent.

Daka sealed Salzburg's passage with his second goal of the night midway through the second half, capping a flowing move with a fine header. The draw for the money-spinning group stage, featuring 32 teams, will be held in Geneva on Thursday.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Amarinder to lead three-day tractor rally across Punjab against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across the state from October 3 to 5 in protest against the Centres newly enacted agriculture laws. According to a press release, all P...

Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday.The case involving the Sea View...

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020