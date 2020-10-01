Left Menu
SAI approves coaching camp for core Olympic probables, opens Karni Singh Shooting Range

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the request for training facilities at the Karni Singh Shooting Range for national squad shooters with effect from October 5, 2020.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved the request for training facilities at the Karni Singh Shooting Range for national squad shooters with effect from October 5, 2020. With this 64 additional shooters would be provided ammunition and target on government expense.

The SAI had already opened up the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) in New Delhi for the NRAI core group as well as the developmental group and Khelo India shooters. "SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed to the coaching camp for the NRAI core group who have been selected as Olympic probable," the Sports Authority of India said in an official statement.

"However, considering the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the details of the camp are being worked out in consultation with all the stakeholders," it added. In light of the present quarantine requirements of seven days, especially when shooter/ support staff would be travelling from various parts of the country, holding a short camp of 10 days for shotgun wasn't considered prudent.

Also, measures for implementing quarantine process for shooters accommodated at the hotel vis-a-vis the shooters travelling from homes residing in NCR are being worked out. (ANI)

