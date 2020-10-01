KXIP opt to bowl after winning toss against Mumbai Indians

KXIP opt to bowl after winning toss against Mumbai IndiansPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:15 IST
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday
Kings XI Punjab included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged
Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.
