Two players test Covid positive ahead of I-League Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday said that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the I-League Qualifiers. "It is to be notified that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive," the AIFF said in a statement.

"All appropriate medical support is being given to the teams, and the players who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament," it added. The AIFF is conducting regular COVID-19 tests on all participating officials, players, and support staff, in close coordination with the Indian Football Association and competent medical authorities, for the forthcoming I-League Qualifiers, slated to kick-off in Kolkata on October 8, according to the statement. (ANI)