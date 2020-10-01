Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo's Juventus gets Messi's Barcelona in CL group stage

They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo's Manchester United 2-0. Juventus and Barcelona were paired in the group stage of the 2017-18 season -- Ronaldo's last in Madrid when he helped Real win a fourth Champions League title in five seasons.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:21 IST
Ronaldo's Juventus gets Messi's Barcelona in CL group stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time. Messi's Barcelona was drawn from the pot of second-seeded teams Thursday into the group where Ronaldo's Juventus team was already placed as a top seed. The group was later completed by Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencváros.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a nine-year rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid. However, they could never face each other so early in the Champions League then because clubs from the same country are separated in the draw. They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo's Manchester United 2-0.

Juventus and Barcelona were paired in the group stage of the 2017-18 season -- Ronaldo's last in Madrid when he helped Real win a fourth Champions League title in five seasons. Messi scored twice in a 3-0 home win over Juventus, before the teams drew 0-0 in Italy. The stellar clash of superstars still left space for intriguing draws in the other seven groups.

Defending champion Bayern Munich was grouped with Atlético Madrid, Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow. Paris Saint-Germain, the beaten finalist last season, was reunited with Manchester United — which it lost to in the round of 16 in 2019 — and Leipzig, which it beat in this year's semifinals. Newcomer Istanbul Başakşehir is also in that group.

Liverpool, the 2019 champion, is top-seeded in a group of teams with reputations for playing open attacking soccer — Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland of Denmark, another Champions League debutant. Six-time European champion Liverpool and four-time winner Ajax have met only once before in the competition, in 1966. Ajax eliminated Liverpool from the European Cup second round after a 5-1 first leg win in Amsterdam.

Real Madrid, the record 13-time champion, heads a group with storied European histories including Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Sevilla and Chelsea, winners of the past two Europa League titles, will play two more Champions League newcomers, Krasnodar and Rennes.

Manchester City, seeking its first title, was second-seeded in a group with two former winners, Porto and Marseille, plus Olympiakos. Zenit St. Petersburg, top-seeded as Russian league champion, will play Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Club Brugge.

UEFA will publish a full match schedule Friday. The group stage starts on Oct. 20 and is scheduled to run through Dec. 9. Games can be made up until Jan. 28 if any are postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anti-government protests anniversary

A few hundred Iraqis gathered in Baghdads central Tahrir square on Thursday to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted last year and to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. Protesters waved the Iraqi fla...

Paris faces further COVID restrictions as virus surges

The French government is poised to put Paris on maximum COVID alert from as soon as Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, a move which would likely force the closure of restaurants and bars and tighten other restrictions on public lif...

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal before Durga Puja

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal before Durga Puja to look into the partys organisational aspects ahead of state assembly polls due in 2021, its state president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday....

Zimbabwe power tariffs up 50%, another hike set for next month

Zimbabwes energy regulator has allowed the state power company to increase tariffs by 50 from Thursday while another hike by the same margin would come into effect next month. The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020