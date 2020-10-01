Barcelona to face Juventus in group stage of 2020-2021 Champions League
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to face off in the group stage of this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were paired together in Group G in the draw.ANI | Geneva | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:10 IST
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to face off in the group stage of this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were paired together in Group G in the draw. The 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League group stage draw was made in Geneva on Thursday. The other two teams in Group G are Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.
The winners of the 2019-2020 season of Champions League, Bayern Munich, are drawn in Group A, along with Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva. UEFA, in a statement, said that the full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after "taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders."
Champions League group stage draw: Group A: Bayern, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Monchengladbach Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes
Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros
Group H: Paris, Manchester United, Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir. (ANI)
