Mumbai Indians beat KXIP by 48 runs in IPL

Mumbai Indians dished out a splendid allround performance to outplay Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday. Put in to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a 45-ball 70 at the top, while Kieron Pollard (47 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out) provided the late charge as MI posted a challenging 191 for 4.

Chasing the total, KXIP scored 143 for 8 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran (44) was the top-scorer for his team. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), Rahul Chahar (2/26) and James Pattinson (2/28) captured two wickets each.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians: 191 for 4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 70; Sheldon Cottrell 1/20). Kings XI Punjab: 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 44; Jasprit Bumrah 2/18).