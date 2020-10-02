Left Menu
Development News Edition

We know sky is the limit in last four overs: Pollard

"We know sky is the limit in the last four overs," said Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard after adding 67 runs in 23 balls with his big-hitting comrade, Hardik Pandya, in the IPL here on Thursday.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:26 IST
We know sky is the limit in last four overs: Pollard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

"We know sky is the limit in the last four overs," said Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard after adding 67 runs in 23 balls with his big-hitting comrade, Hardik Pandya, in the IPL here on Thursday. After skipper Rohit Sharma laid the foundation with a 45-ball 70, the duo of Pollard and Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, lifting MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over. In reply, Kings XI Punjab were stopped at 143 for eight.

Pollard, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, said: "It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard. "Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last four overs." MI had scored 25 runs in the final over with Pollard sending spinner Krishnappa Gowtham's last three balls into the stands of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul admitted they might need to play an extra bowler, saying an all-rounder would be a good addition to his team, which suffered its third defeat in the 13th IPL.

"I won't say it is frustrating, but obviously, it is disappointing," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony after KXIP were stopped at 143 for eight while chasing 192. "Looking back, we could have been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. Wicket looked good with the new ball. Don't know if it slowed up after that.

"Another bowling option would be nice -- an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. We will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler." For Punjab, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi have fared well in the bowling department, but K Gowtham and Jimmy Neesham proved to be expensive. Winning captain Rohit Sharma said that his team tried to capitalise on Punjab's attack weaknesses at the death.

"It was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalise," he said. Rohit was full of praise for Pollard and Hardik.

"Those two guys they back themselves to get the runs, it's nice to have them in form as well," Rohit said. With Punjab having in their ranks Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- both of whom have scored a century in this IPL -- Rohit said it "wasn't going to be easy with the ball" against their batting line-up.

"We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. The last game the execution wasn't exactly right at the death with the ball (MI lost a super over to RCB). So we discussed and wanted to improve," he said. "I haven't played enough with Boult and Pattinson, so it's difficult to get them on the same page. They have now got an idea of what I need from them and I got to know them better too. Feels nice to get the runs, but the two points matter more."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020