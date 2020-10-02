Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Brain over brawn as Canadian Fernandez plots path to top 10

So far she has ticked off all her targets so her confidence is not misplaced and anyone who has seen her in action in Paris this week will not be surprised if her rise is rapid. Fernandez, French Open junior champion in 2019, beat Polish 31st seed Magda Linette in round one and then saw off experienced Slovenian Polona Hercog on Thursday, showing that American Coco Gauff is not the only rising star in women's tennis.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:40 IST
INTERVIEW-Tennis-Brain over brawn as Canadian Fernandez plots path to top 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez is a girl in a hurry.

Not content with making her Grand Slam main draw debut this year aged 17 in Australia, cracking the top 100, and on Thursday reaching round three at the French Open, she has boldly set her sights on the top 10 next year. So far she has ticked off all her targets so her confidence is not misplaced and anyone who has seen her in action in Paris this week will not be surprised if her rise is rapid.

Fernandez, French Open junior champion in 2019, beat Polish 31st seed Magda Linette in round one and then saw off experienced Slovenian Polona Hercog on Thursday, showing that American Coco Gauff is not the only rising star in women's tennis. Quietly-spoken and polite, Montreal-born Fernandez exudes self-belief and maturity beyond her years and is clearly not afraid to set lofty goals.

"I'm not surprised, I'm really happy that whatever goals I've set at the beginning of the year they've been realised," Fernandez, who reached her first WTA final in Mexico in February and has twice beaten former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, told Reuters by telephone. "Hopefully that will keep going and hopefully I will be in the top 10 soon. I've set that goal since I wanted to be a professional tennis player. That's the ultimate goal for next year, or the year after, that's definitely the route."

Fernandez, whose father is Ecuadorian and whose mother is Filipino, offers a refreshing change from the baseline pounders that usually roll off the academy production lines. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and is towered over by most opponents. Not that she lacks in firepower, but her biggest weapons are arguably her feet and her brain.

"I think every smaller player brings something different," she said. "I really use my speed and the angles that I can create to try to de-stabilise taller players. "But I've been training with taller players all my life so now it's kind of normal for me."

FIND SOLUTIONS Besides learning salsa dancing, one of her hobbies is puzzles and it's a skill she brings to a tennis court.

"The thinking part of tennis is very important," Fernandez, who speaks fluent French, Spanish and English, says. "If you are able to find solutions most of the time it will go your way unless the other player just plays a great match.

"All the training I've done with my dad in the past, thinking and finding solutions, it's paying off." Fernandez's father Jorge was a soccer player and is still her coach, as he is to her promising younger sister Bianca, although she also travels with Romain Deridder.

She said her father's soccer education has given her valuable tools in her tennis career. "Because of him the first sport I watched was soccer and he taught me to not just follow the ball, he said watch the movement of the other players, how they create openings.

"He brought that same mentality to tennis, don't just watch the ball and where it's going, watch the openings that are being created, where is your opponent?" Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who Fernandez faces next, has not seen the Canadian in action but the seventh seed might be in for an uncomfortable introduction.

While the power players have cursed the slow conditions, Fernandez is revelling in them. "I'm loving the clay here, I love how it feels and how it moulds with my game. I'm here for a reason and I'm here to win and hopefully get to the second week."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020