Rugby-Nine COVID-19 positives at Racing 92 before European final
Racing said their entire squad and backroom staff have been told to isolate at home and their training centre has been shut down for a minimum of five days to decontaminate the facility. More tests will be conducted next week before experts can decide on individual and then collective training schedules for the squad.Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:51 IST
Nine Racing 92 players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their European Champions Cup final against Exeter Chiefs, the French Top14 club said on Thursday.
French side Racing are due to play English team Exeter in Bristol, England on Oct. 17. "Tests carried out on the entire professional group on Wednesday morning revealed several positive cases," Racing said in a tweet, before later confirming the number of cases.
"We are now awaiting the recommendations of the LNR (Ligue Nationale de Rugby), which we will apply with all the necessary rigour," it added, referring to French rugby's governing body. Racing said their entire squad and backroom staff have been told to isolate at home and their training centre has been shut down for a minimum of five days to decontaminate the facility.
More tests will be conducted next week before experts can decide on individual and then collective training schedules for the squad. Twice Champions Cup runners-up Racing reached the final by beating holders Saracens 19-15 in Paris last weekend.
Exeter advanced to their maiden final with a 28-18 win over Toulouse at Sandy Park.
ALSO READ
Soccer-Saudi side Al Taawoun name Frenchman Carteron as head coach
Hundreds of French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions, says union
French unions protest tire factory closure amid virus crisis
Dr Reddy's settles litigation with Bristol Myers Squibb unit over generic cancer drug
Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French