Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Halep punishes Anisimova to reach last 16

The 29th seeded Anisimova, who had dropped only four games in her first two matches, briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set but Halep raced away to victory. "I learned so many things from last year," Halep told Eurosport.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:00 IST
Tennis-Halep punishes Anisimova to reach last 16

Top seed Simona Halep extracted brutal revenge on American teenager Amanda Anisimova with a 6-0 6-1 victory to move ominously into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

Anisimova caused a huge upset last year when she comfortably beat Romanian Halep, then the defending champion, in the quarter-finals, but could not reproduce that form as she received a 54-minute claycourt lesson. Halep was in typically miserly mood on Court Philippe Chatrier, making only seven unforced errors and waiting for the 19-year-old Anisimova to make mistakes, of which she made 32.

It took her only 23 minutes to win the opening set in which she made every single service return. The 29th seeded Anisimova, who had dropped only four games in her first two matches, briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set but Halep raced away to victory.

"I learned so many things from last year," Halep told Eurosport. "So I just wanted to show myself that I was able to win against her. Really happy the way I played. "Even if the ball was really heavy I played very aggressive. I think last year I stood too far back on the return but today I did well and the I think the plan was great for today."

Halep, who decided against travelling to the U.S. Open so that she could train on clay, will face another rising star in the next round when she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek in a repeat of their fourth-round clash last year in which Halep dropped only one game.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

The final chapter? COVID spells crisis for Paris' riverside booksellers

Jangling keys on a long chain, Paris bookseller Jerome Callais opens his green wooden crates mounted on a wall overlooking the Seine, resigned to another slow days trade in the absence of the tourist crowds he relies on.Callais is one of mo...

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration denied bail again as court says he may escape

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide and now on trial for terrorism, was denied bail on Friday for a second time, with the judge citing he might escape.He does not admit that he is Rwandan, ...

Samsung rolls out October 2020 security patch to Galaxy A50

Samsung has started rolling out the October 2020 Android security patch for the Galaxy A50, making it the first Galaxy device to receive the latest update.According to SamMobile, the update arrives with version number A505FNXXS5BTI9 and wei...

Soccer-Carvajal set to miss two months with knee problem

Real Madrid have announced that defender Dani Carvajal has picked up a knee ligament injury, with Spanish media reporting the right back will be absent for up to two months.After the tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020