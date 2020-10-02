Left Menu
Soccer-Carvajal set to miss two months with knee problem

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:10 IST
Soccer-Carvajal set to miss two months with knee problem

Real Madrid have announced that defender Dani Carvajal has picked up a knee ligament injury, with Spanish media reporting the right back will be absent for up to two months.

"After the tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee," a short club statement read. The 28-year-old pulled out of Spain's upcoming internationals against Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine on Friday and is likely to miss at least the 13-times European champions' opening four Champions League group stage games.

