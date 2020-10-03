Club-less Cavani out of Uruguay for World Cup qualifiers

Striker Edinson Cavani is the most notable absentee in Uruguay's squad announced for the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador. Cavani's contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended in June. The 33-year-old Cavani has trained by himself for three months as he decides his future.

Uruguay also left out injured goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defender José María Giménez, who contracted COVID-19. Uruguay will face Chile in Montevideo on Oct. 8. Five days later, the team will play at Ecuador.

Uruguay: Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Muñoz (Cerro Porteño), Martín Silva (Libertad) and Martín Campaña (Al Batin). Defenders: Diego Godín (Cagliari), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina), Damián Suárez (Getafe), Matías Viña (Palmeiras) and Agustín Oliveros (Nacional).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nández (Cagliari), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), , Mauro Arambarri (Getafe), Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) and Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles FC). Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maxi Gómez (Valencia) and Darwin Núñez (Benfica).