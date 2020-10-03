Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enjoying dream of new signings during transfer window, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he enjoys the transfer window as it allows him to dream about players he could possibly bring in for the club.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-10-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 10:55 IST
Enjoying dream of new signings during transfer window, says Arteta
Arsnenal manager Mikel Arteta (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he enjoys the transfer window as it allows him to dream about players he could possibly bring in for the club. During the transfer window, Arteta has managed to bring in three players for Arsenal -- Willian, Gabriel, and Alex Gunnarsson.

The transfer window will close on Monday, October 5 and Arteta still wants to bring in more players to the club. "I think it's very exciting because in the end it's the tools that you have to be able to do your job in the best possible way. You can dream about players that you can bring and how you can develop them and change certain positions to fit into what you want to do. It's a big part of the industry," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"These walls, the stadium, and the training ground are great, but at the end of the day, it's about the people and staff that we have and the players that we have to manage the daily basics. I enjoy it," he added. Arsenal is currently at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with four points from three matches.

The side will next lock horns with Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday, October 4. Earlier this week, Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Among Us leads list of world's most downloaded games for Q3 2020

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower as Trump tests positive for COVID-19, shows symptoms

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on ...

US STOCKS-Futures sink as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with Washingtons failure to reach a new fiscal stimulus deal also hurting sentiment.Trumps tweet that he and fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020