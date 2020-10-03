Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA: It is not over, says Jimmy Butler after game two

Anthony Davis and LeBron James powered LA Lakers to yet another win against Miami Heat beating them 124-114 in Game Two to extend their lead to 2-0 in the 2020 NBA Finals. Davis scored 32 points with 14 rebounds, while 16-time All-Star LeBron James, the night's leading scorer, put up 33 points with nine rebounds and nine assists.

ANI | Orlando | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:36 IST
NBA: It is not over, says Jimmy Butler after game two
Jimmy Butler (Photo/Miami Heat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Anthony Davis and LeBron James powered LA Lakers to yet another win against Miami Heat beating them 124-114 in Game Two to extend their lead to 2-0 in the 2020 NBA Finals. Davis scored 32 points with 14 rebounds, while 16-time All-Star LeBron James, the night's leading scorer, put up 33 points with nine rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers started aggressively, with Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, and Alex Caruso making it count from the bench. The Heat was down 14 at the end of the second quarter and a 39-point third-quarter brought the Lakers to lead down to 10, but that didn't matter in the end. With the absence of Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler took matters into his hands (25 pts, 13 ast, eight rebs), helping the Heat to keep cut the lead to 10 in the third quarter, but that wasn't going to be enough.

"Miami played extremely hard and kept fighting to cut into the lead. This team has a lot of fight. They are extremely difficult to guard, no matter who is in uniform. It doesn't matter that if they had some guys out," said Frank Vogel, head coach of the LA Lakers during the post-game press conference. After their defeat in game one Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about how the physicality of the Lakers was a deciding factor. The absence of Bam in game two didn't make it any easier for the Heat.

"In those moments of truth when we had opportunities to get the game closer, it usually seemed to end up in some kind of offensive rebound or something near the basket. But this is the deal and if you want something badly enough, you'll figure out how to overcome it," said Spoelstra. Even though the Lakers managed a comfortable win over their opponents, James was honest to admit that his team's defensive display in Game Two wasn't up to the mark.

"We want to be great, as close to 48 minutes as possible. We're playing against a very dangerous team in Miami, where they have five guys on the floor that's a threat, as they have shown tonight," said James. Heat is now 2-0 down against a team served by some of the best players in the NBA, Butler though has not lost hope of a comeback.

"We're going to fight and we're going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off. It's not over. We're just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We're capable of it and I wouldn't want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have," said Butler.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Philippines confirms 2,674 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths; South Korea police set up 'bus walls' to prevent protests amid COVID-19 concerns and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.South Korea police set up bus walls to prevent protests amid COVID-19 concernsSouth Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses to head off any political rallies in the capital, Seoul, on S...

Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation FFR for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the countrys governing body said on Saturday.The FFR said Laporte won 51.47 ...

India to observe one day state mourning tomorrow on demise of Emir of Kuwait

India will observe one day of state mourning on October 4 Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA said. His H...

People News Roundup: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers'; Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist Quino and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Goodbye, teacher Argentina mourns after death of beloved cartoonist QuinoArgentines held a day of national mourning after the death of the countrys beloved cartoonist Quino, whose comic c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020