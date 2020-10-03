Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Padikkal, Kohli steer RCB to eight-wicket win over Rajasthan

Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:36 IST
IPL 13: Padikkal, Kohli steer RCB to eight-wicket win over Rajasthan
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal (Photo:BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a moderate target of 155, RCB had a 25-run brief partnership for the first wicket. Shreyas Gopal provided the first breakthrough for Rajasthan as he dismissed Aaron Finch (8) in the third over.

Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Devdutt Padikkal in the middle and built a huge 99-run partnership for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Padikkal scored his third half-century of the season. He played a knock of 63 runs before he was bowled by Jofra Archer in the 16th over. AB de Villiers and Kohli had an unbeaten stand of 34-run and took the side over the line. Kolhi remained unbeaten on 72 runs while ABD scored 12* runs.

Earlier, a late onslaught by Rahul Tewatia and a gutsy knock by Mahipal Lomror powered Rajasthan Royals to post a total of 154 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Tewatia smashed three sixes and scored 24 runs at a strike of 200 to take Royals over 150 run mark. Royals smashed 37 runs in their last three overs.

Opting to bat first, Royals got off to a flyer with Jos Buttler smashing boundaries early in the innings. However, Isuru Udana found an inside edge of Steve Smith's bat and the ball went straight onto his stumps in the third over. Three balls later, a sharp catch by Devdutt Padikkal in the slips dismissed Buttler. Star batsman Sanju Samson wicket in the next over added insult to an injury as Royals got reduced to 31/3.

Mahipal Lomror then Robin Uthappa in the middle and the dup put on a 39 run stand for the fourth wicket. The partnership which revamped Royals' innings also witnessed a sluggish knock by Uthappa before he got out in the 11th over. The right-handed batsman scored 17 off 22 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal ended Lomror's (47) knock in the 17th over.

The left-handed batsman played an important knock and rebuilt Royals' innings. In the death overs, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia whacked some boundaries to take the Royals to a respectable total after a bad start. For RCB, Chahal picked three while Udana scalped two wickets.

RCB will next take on Delhi Capitals on Monday, October 3 while Rajasthan will face Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, September 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SAD seeks SC-monitored probe into Hathras incident

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday sought a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. Badal, who had recently snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, accused the Uttar Pradesh governme...

Telangana cops arrest four cyber criminals from Rajasthan

Police on Saturday said they have arrested a four-member gang of cyber criminals from Rajasthan who allegedly created fake social media accounts of police officers and sent messages, seeking money, to those in their friends list. It has bee...

Kohli says his side's good run gave him time to come out of lean patch

Back to form with an unbeaten fifty, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his teammates good show gave him enough time to come out of a short lean patch in the ongoing IPL. Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to...

Navy officer dies in paraglider crash

A Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said. The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020