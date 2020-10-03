Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Ganna first Giro leader as Thomas opens early gap over rivals

"Today I knew I was one of the hot favourites but I tried to stay calm," said Ganna. "We did it, what a great result and what a thrill to wear the Maglia Rosa on my first Giro, which is a good omen for the rest of the race." Briton Thomas, also from Ineos-Grenadiers, was the best of the pre-race favourites when he took fourth place in 15:47, with his compatriot Simon Yates losing 26 seconds to the 2018 Tour de France champion. "It was windy but I think I was comfortable on the bike.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:45 IST
Cycling-Ganna first Giro leader as Thomas opens early gap over rivals
The Ineos-Grenadiers rider, who claimed the time trial title at the world championships last week, clocked 15 minutes 24 seconds to beat Portugal's Joao Almeida by a massive 22 seconds. Image Credit: Flickr

Italian Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 15.1-km individual time trial between Monreale and Palermo to claim the first Maglia Rosa leader's jersey of this year's race as Geraint Thomas opened an early gap on his rivals.

The Ineos-Grenadiers rider, who claimed the time trial title at the world championships last week, clocked 15 minutes 24 seconds to beat Portugal's Joao Almeida by a massive 22 seconds. "Today I knew I was one of the hot favourites but I tried to stay calm," said Ganna.

"We did it, what a great result and what a thrill to wear the Maglia Rosa on my first Giro, which is a good omen for the rest of the race." Briton Thomas, also from Ineos-Grenadiers, was the best of the pre-race favourites when he took fourth place in 15:47, with his compatriot Simon Yates losing 26 seconds to the 2018 Tour de France champion.

"It was windy but I think I was comfortable on the bike. Maybe I was just a little too aggressive at the start and in the last two kilometres I lost the legs a little bit," said Thomas. "Maybe just a little too much in the first half but we can still be pretty happy."

Two-time champion and home favourite Vincenzo Nibali had a disappointing ride, finishing 1:06 behind Thomas, with Dane Jakob Fuglsang and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk also losing precious time - down 1:24 and 1:21 on the leader, respectively. Fuglsang's Astana teammate and co-leader Aleksandr Vlasov of Russia lost 57 seconds to Thomas.

Astana, however, lost key climber Miguel Angel Lopez, sixth overall in the Tour de France, who was taken into an ambulance after crashing heavily when he hit a bump on the road. "Miguel Angel has been taken to hospital for further observation," Astana said on Twitter.

The Giro was rescheduled from its original May 9-31 dates with the start being moved from Hungary to Sicily amid the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump "doing well" and "fever free" after positive COVID-19 test - White House medical staff

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing well and has been fever free for the last 24 hours after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.The team and I are extremely happy with...

Indicators show that India will bounce back to high growth levels:Goyal

Indicators like positive growth in the countrys exports in September and increase in GST collections show that India will bounce back to high growth levels, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on SaturdayThe world now looks tow...

Tennis-Allez Dan! Altmaier counts rewards from putting in hard yards

After struggling with abdominal and shoulder ailments for two years, German Daniel Altmaier felt the need to strengthen his body -- and the lengthy shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the perfect opportunity. After coming thr...

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industry as a who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020