NFL-Chiefs-Patriots game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots will be rescheduled after positive COVID-19 tests impacting both teams, the NFL said on Saturday. The game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday, the NFL said in a statement while adding that both clubs are working closely with the league to evaluate multiple close contacts and perform additional testing.

This marks the second game of the NFL's 2020 season, which is in its fourth week, impacted by COVID-19 as a match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and host Tennessee Titans originally set for Sunday was rescheduled for Oct. 25. Earlier on Saturday, the Patriots said a player -- who multiple reports identified as starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton -- tested positive for the virus.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine," the Patriots said in a statement. "Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19."