Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. LeBron, Davis lead Lakers charge in Game 2 win over Heat

LeBron James took another step toward his fourth championship title on Friday, as the dominant Los Angeles Lakers clinched Game 2 over the Miami Heat 124-114 to extend their lead to 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The Lakers seized the early momentum and put up nine three-pointers in the first two quarters for a 14-point head start at halftime, as Miami struggled to fill the void left by two of their biggest playmakers, point guard Goran Dragic and forward Bam Adebayo, who left Game 1 of the best-of-seven series with injuries and were not able to play on Friday. NFL: Chiefs-Patriots game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots will be rescheduled after positive COVID-19 tests impacting both teams, the NFL said on Saturday. The game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday, the NFL said in a statement while adding that both clubs are working closely with the league to evaluate multiple close contacts and perform additional testing. Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson of St. Louis Cardinals dies at 84

Hall of Fame pitcher and two-time World Series champion for the St. Louis Cardinals Bob Gibson died on Friday at the age of 84 from pancreatic cancer, Major League Baseball (MLB) said. A nine-time Golden Glove Award winner, two-time World Series MVP and nine-time All-Star, Gibson spent his entire 17-year career in St. Louis before retiring in 1975 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981. Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach French Open last 16

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round of the French Open as she beat eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(7) 2-6 6-3 on Saturday. The 30th seed displayed her trademark court craft to undermine Sabalenka's raw power as she surpassed her previous best third round showing at Roland Garros in 2017. Tennis: German qualifier Altmaier stuns seventh seed Berrettini

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 victory on Saturday. The 22-year-old was not even sure he would make his debut at this year's claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros as he was struggling with an injury and needed a go-ahead from a doctor at the last minute to take part in the qualifiers. Ferro into last 16 as fellow Frenchwoman Burel misses out

France's Fiona Ferro broke the resilience of Romania's Patricia Maria Tig in a 7-6(7) 4-6 6-0 victory to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time at the French Open on Saturday. The 23-year-old recovered in style after the loss of the second set to claim her eighth consecutive win on the tour after she won the Palermo Ladies Open last month. Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday after his opponent Aljaz Bedene retired with an ankle injury while trailing 6-1 6-2 3-1. In his fourth round, the Greek will play Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who also advanced in a similar fashion when Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain retired due to sickness after going down 6-1 6-3. Steelers and Titans COVID-19 hit game rescheduled for October 25

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests has been rescheduled for Oct. 25, the National Football League said on Friday. Originally scheduled for Sunday in Nashville, the NFL had hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday but was forced to delay it until later in October after more members of the Titans tested positive for the virus. Cycling: Ganna first Giro leader as Thomas opens early gap over rivals

Italian Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 15.1-km individual time trial between Monreale and Palermo to claim the first Maglia Rosa leader's jersey of this year's race as Geraint Thomas opened an early gap on his rivals. The Ineos-Grenadiers rider, who claimed the time trial title at the world championships last week, clocked 15 minutes 24 seconds to beat Portugal's Joao Almeida by a massive 22 seconds. Silver says NBA 'unlikely' to pause season for Olympics in 2021

The NBA is not likely to have a break next season when the postponed Olympics are held, league commissioner Adam Silver said, casting doubt on the availability of NBA players at the Tokyo Games. The Olympics were postponed by a year, to July 23-Aug. 8 next year, because of the novel coronavirus, which also led to the NBA season being suspended, leading to a delay in the start of the new season and the conflict in schedules.