Militancy only brings destruction to families: J-K DGP

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said nothing can be achieved through militancy and loss of life cannot be celebrated. Loss of anybody's life cannot be celebrated and militancy has brought only destruction to the families and societies," he said. The DGP said dozens of youths who were lured by agents of terror supporters accepted the police appeal and are back to their families.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:53 IST
Militancy only brings destruction to families: J-K DGP
The DGP said dozens of youths who were lured by agents of terror supporters accepted the police appeal and are back to their families. Image Credit: ANI

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said nothing can be achieved through militancy and loss of life cannot be celebrated. Militancy has brought only destruction to the families and societies, he said at a function to inaugurate the Handwara Police Cricket League 2020 at Sports Ground Bakihakar in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

"I started my career as an SHO from Handwara and was very upset when this peace-loving place was disturbed because of militancy. Nothing can be achieved through militancy. Loss of anybody's life cannot be celebrated and militancy has brought only destruction to the families and societies," he said.

The DGP said dozens of youths who were lured by agents of terror supporters accepted the police appeal and are back to their families. Jammu and Kashmir Police are providing all assistance in shaping the careers of youth, he added. He said before the winter sets in, the police are taking full advantage of the time to organise more such events for the youth and provide them with a platform where they can showcase their talent.

R R Bhatnagar, the advisor to Lt Governor, was also present at the function. He congratulated Jammu and Kashmir Police for organising such a big event, saying prosperity, development and peace can be achieved when all work towards it together. He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police in providing platforms to the budding talent of the union territory.

