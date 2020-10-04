Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am not a gifted player, it's all about hard and smart work: Iyer

Iyer hit 88 off 38 balls with six sixes and seven fours in Delhi's 18-run win over KKR in an IPL game here on Saturday. "I know the hard work and the smart work I have put in through my gym sessions, so I wouldn't say I am a very gifted player," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:28 IST
I am not a gifted player, it's all about hard and smart work: Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer doesn't consider himself a "gifted player" and has attributed all those big sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders to the enormous "hard and smart work" that he had put in the gym sessions. Iyer hit 88 off 38 balls with six sixes and seven fours in Delhi's 18-run win over KKR in an IPL game here on Saturday.

"I know the hard work and the smart work I have put in through my gym sessions, so I wouldn't say I am a very gifted player," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "It was really necessary for me to take time at the start which I did in the earlier games as well. It was the right time for me to take on the bowlers and then rotate strike as well after that. "Luckily it worked out for me. We keep talking about close victories and this was one of them. Really satisfied with the way everyone stepped up." Losing captain Dinesh Karthik rued missing out on a couple of sixes in the middle overs which he felt probably cost them the match.

"Maybe in between 10-13 overs we didn't get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line," Karthik said. Delhi seamer Anrich Nortje, who captured three wickets for 33, said they tried to exploit the conditions and focussed on mixing up the deliveries. "We wanted to use the conditions to the best of our ability. There was a little bit of dew. Myself and KG (Kagiso Rabada) tried to get a few to go through. We did it at the start. It got a little bit tough in the end, the ball was coming on nicely," he said.

"It was a bit difficult, proud that the guys pulled it through. We had different plans - try and change it up, not go with the same thing over and over again. Could have gone for a six, but luckily we got him (Morgan) out. Some balls gripped, that one gripped and we got the wicket." Nortje said he and Rabada feed off each other's ideas. "It's great bowling with him (Rabada), really enjoying the time we spend together. Trying to feed off each other, trying to find out what he thinks, what he does and it's nice to be in the same team with him," he said.

The 26-year-old from South Africa said they worked on their death bowling skills ahead of the match in Sharjah. "We worked on our yorkers, we can still improve a little bit, but we were hitting them in the nets. We tried to touch on all the skills. "We worked on the slower ball, we worked on the good length and then obviously on the yorkers. It was about the skills at the end and just to try and out-skill the opponents." PTI KHS ATK ATK

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...

Over 100 arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan Police has arrested close to 100 people till Sunday in connection with the violence and arson in Dungarpur. The police had earlier registered an FIR on September 26 against 759 people in connection with the incident. The FIR was r...

Tanner Buchanan boards 'He's All That'

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan has joined the cast of Hes All That. The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie Shes All That, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.The new movie will be direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020