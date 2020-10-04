Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Don't think I came into bat late against DC, says Morgan

After stumbling to an 18-run loss against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Eoin Morgan said that he does not think that he came into bat at a lower position during the chase of 229.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:35 IST
IPL 13: Don't think I came into bat late against DC, says Morgan
KKR batsman Eoin Morgan. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to an 18-run loss against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Eoin Morgan said that he does not think that he came into bat at a lower position during the chase of 229. In the match between Delhi Capitals and KKR, the former registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted the opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs.

Morgan came into bat at number six and when he walked out to the crease, KKR still needed 112 runs for the win from 43 balls. "I don't think so that I came in late, when you look at our batting lineup, we have a number of match-winners in our side. So it's very difficult to get up the order especially when you have a world-class all-rounder in the form of Andre Russell. He came up the order against Delhi, so obviously all other players shifted down. From the context of the game, we probably went behind the eight ball, Delhi bowled well, Delhi is the team who has looked the most promising in the tournament," Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

Eoin Morgan and Tripathi had formed a 78-run stand to revive KKR's hopes of winning the match. Morgan was dismissed for 44 in the penultimate over by Anrich Nortje, but Tripathi was still there for KKR in the final over as the side needed 26 runs for the win. However, in the last over, Marcus Stoinis clean-bowled Tripathi (36) to hand Delhi a win. "I don't think a lot went wrong for us in bowling, when you come to Sharjah you expect scores more than 200, we were probably into the match till the final over, our batting came to the forefront in this game, Nitish Rana played really well. Rahul Tripathi struck the ball very differently. When he bats down the order and produces something like that, it is a huge positive. It's almost Andre Russell like so the argument would be as to why would you not keep him (Tripathi) where he is," Morgan said.

Sunil Narine has not been able to play a long innings for KKR as an opener in this edition of the tournament. The Windies all-rounder was dismissed for 3 runs against Delhi Capitals. Talking about Narine, Morgan said: "Sunil is a type of player who can produce match-winning innings in the IPL, when you look back at his innings over the years, it has not been a string of performances, he always takes the positive approach and that is how we like to play our cricket."

In the match against KKR, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat for Delhi. Iyer played a knock of 88 runs while Shaw registered 66 runs. The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw had also registered 56 runs in the first five overs. Eventually, Delhi posted a total of 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...

Over 100 arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan Police has arrested close to 100 people till Sunday in connection with the violence and arson in Dungarpur. The police had earlier registered an FIR on September 26 against 759 people in connection with the incident. The FIR was r...

Tanner Buchanan boards 'He's All That'

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan has joined the cast of Hes All That. The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie Shes All That, featuring Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.The new movie will be direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020