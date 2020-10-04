Left Menu
IPL 13: Morgan should lead KKR, not Dinesh Karthik, says Sreesanth

Pacer S Sreesanth feels that Eoin Morgan should be the one leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise instead of Dinesh Karthik.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:36 IST
Pacer S Sreesanth feels that Eoin Morgan should be the one leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise instead of Dinesh Karthik. His remark came as KKR stumbled to an 18-run loss against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the match against KKR, Delhi Capitals registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted their opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs.

"Genuinely feel @Eoin16 should lead the side, surely not DK, World Cup-winning captain should surely lead ipl side. I hope #kkr looks at this issue and they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit, Dhoni or Virat, what a player," Sreesanth tweeted. Morgan came into bat at number six for KKR and when he walked out to the crease, KKR still needed 112 runs for the win from 43 balls. He and Tripathi had formed a 78-run stand to revive KKR's hopes of winning the match.

Morgan was dismissed for 44 in the penultimate over by Anrich Nortje, but Tripathi was still there for KKR in the final over as the side needed 26 runs for the win. However, in the last over, Marcus Stoinis clean-bowled Tripathi (36) to hand Delhi an 18-run win. Dinesh Karthik had come out to bat for KKR at number five position but he was able to score just six runs. In the tournament so far, Karthik has played four matches, registering 37 runs.

In the match against KKR, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat for Delhi. Iyer played a knock of 88 runs while Shaw registered 66 runs. The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw had also registered 56 runs in the first five overs. Eventually, Delhi posted a total of 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

