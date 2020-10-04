Left Menu
Development News Edition

Difficult to bat up the order as we have number of match-winners: Morgan

It just wasn't meant to be," he said. "We move on, we played some fantastic cricket throughout so far but Delhi have looked more promising early in the tournament, so to come out and produce a fantastic game but not getting over the line, there are huge positives to take." Put in to bat, Shreyas Iyer (88) and Prithvi Shaw (66) powered the Capitals to 228 for 4.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:41 IST
Difficult to bat up the order as we have number of match-winners: Morgan

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who is playing the role of a finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL, said it is "difficult" to get a spot higher up the order in a team which boasts of so many "match-winners". Coming in to bat at No.6, Morgan hit an 18-ball 44 to conjure up hopes of a successful run-chase before KKR fell short by 18 runs against Delhi Capitals' total of 228 on Saturday. For England, Morgan has mostly appeared at No.5 and 4.

Andre Russell (13) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (6) batted ahead of him in the match. Asked if he came out late to bat, Morgan said: "No, I don't think so. When you look at our batting line-up, we have a number of match-winners, so it's very difficult to go up the order.

"Particularly when you have a world-class all-rounder in Andre Russell. He is an incredible striker, and when he comes up the order, obviously everybody else has to shift down a little bit," he reasoned at the post-match online press conference. Opening the innings, Sunil Narine has not been able to deliver any performance of note so far.

Asked about his place in the batting order, Morgan said: "Sunil is the type of player who can produce match-winning innings. It's never been a string of scores, over the years, but more about his impact in a game. "He always takes the positive option, which summarises how we want to play our cricket," he said.

Morgan said his team played fantastic cricket and there were a lot of positives to consider despite the loss. "...Delhi bowled well, to a position of strength and looked like winning it. It just wasn't meant to be," he said.

"We move on, we played some fantastic cricket throughout so far but Delhi have looked more promising early in the tournament, so to come out and produce a fantastic game but not getting over the line, there are huge positives to take." Put in to bat, Shreyas Iyer (88) and Prithvi Shaw (66) powered the Capitals to 228 for 4. DC then returned to restrict KKR to 210 for eight with Anrich Nortje taking three wickets.

"I don't think a lot went wrong. To come to Sharjah, you expect a 200-plus in a game and potentially they got a couple of boundaries too many but we were still in the game till the 20th over," Morgan said. "T20 can be over-complicated at times. I think when you play at a small ground, you can delve into people's mistake too much. So, going back and looking at the execution of our yorkers, length balls and bouncers and honest about how to move forward is important." Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif attributed the win to the intensity shown by the batters in the power-play.

"Sharjah has been a high-scoring game. So, we had to come back stronger. We had spoken to our batters to show more intensity in the Power-play," he said. "(Prithvi) Shaw played a fantastic knock, we have seen Shaw how dangerous he can be in the Power-play. But we had the intent, we spoke about it right from the first ball and we saw that from the batters.

"First Shaw and Shikhar (Dhawan) started and then Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock...overall it was a team performance and the batters had the intention to play their shots". The former India batsman praised veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for dismissing Shubman Gill before being forced to leave the field due to an arm injury.

"Amit Mishra got injured I think. He would have played a major role. He was a bit different compared to other bowlers, a bit slower in the air...Shubman Gill's wicket was very important because he is someone who likes to play till the end," he said. "Rabada probably had a bad day ... but the way Mishra bowled to Gill was great to see." PTI ATK PM PM

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Left, Congress on state-wide protest against Hathras case, incidents of rape in Bengal on Oct 6

The Left and Congress will be organising state-wide protests on October 6 against the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, besides incidents of rape and murder in West Bengal. A mega rally will be organised in Kolka...

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...

Over 100 arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan Police has arrested close to 100 people till Sunday in connection with the violence and arson in Dungarpur. The police had earlier registered an FIR on September 26 against 759 people in connection with the incident. The FIR was r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020