IPL 13: Quinton's fifty power Mumbai Indians to 208/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad
Opener Quinton de Kock's fifty powered Mumbai Indians to 208/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:30 IST
Opener Quinton de Kock's fifty powered Mumbai Indians to 208/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai Indians batsmen added 61 runs in the last five overs of the innings.
After opting to bat first, Mumbai had a bad start as skipper Rohit Sharma (6) was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Sandeep Sharma in the first over. Suryakumar Yadav then joined Quinton de Kock in the middle and stitched a 42-run partnership. Yadav played a 27-run knock off 18 balls including six fours before he was picked by Siddarth Kaul in the last over of the powerplay.
Ishan Kishan and de Kock then added some quick runs to the scoreboard and built a 78-run partnership for the third wicket. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 67 runs studded with fours sixes and as many boundaries. Rashid Khan scalped Quinton in the 14th over. In the next over, Sandeep Sharma bagged Kishan as Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch at long-on. Kishan amassed 31 runs.
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard added 41-run for the fourth wicket. Pandya scored 28 runs off 19 balls. Krunal Pandya scored 20* off four balls while Pollard remained unbeaten on 25 runs. For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul claimed two wickets each. (ANI)
