Ishan Kishan Disciplined: Fined for Code of Conduct Violation

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was on Saturday reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here.

''Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,'' an IPL statement read. ''For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.'' Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. It also includes abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match, even though the IPL organisers didn't clarify Kishan's offence.

