HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:48 IST
Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT): 1415 PODOROSKA SEALS COMEBACK WIN

Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska rallied from a set down to beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-2 6-3. 1410 SINNER STUNS ZVEREV TO SET UP NADAL CLASH

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner struck 39 winners as he produced a shock 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Germany's sixth seed Alexander Zverev. Sinner, playing in his first Roland Garros main draw, will next face 12-times champion Rafa Nadal.

1400 SVITOLINA EASES INTO QUARTERS Third seed Elina Svitolina broke local favourite Caroline Garcia's serve six times en route to a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win.

1235 NADAL BREEZES INTO ANOTHER QUARTER-FINAL Defending champion Rafa Nadal faced little resistance from American qualifier Sebastian Korda as the Spaniard claimed a 6-1 6-1 6-2 win in just under two hours.

Nadal has reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals without dropping a set for the eighth time. READ MORE:

Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight

Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris French Open order of play on Sunday

PREVIEW-In-form Sinner looks to continue dream run in battle with Zverev Djokovic sweeps past Galan into last 16

Kenin races into French Open fourth round Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires

Djokovic wants line judges replaced by technology Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez

Ostapenko sent packing by former junior champion in Paris German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach French Open last 16 1050 TOP SEEDS HALEP, BERTENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek caused a stunning upset when she beat top seed Simona Halep in straight sets to win 6-1 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to advance to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, fifth seed Kiki Bertens also exited in the last-16 after Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan won 6-4 6-4 with 22 winners and 18 points at the net.

0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS Play got underway at Roland Garros in cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8°F).

Top seed Simona Halep is taking on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier. Defending champion Rafa Nadal is in action later when he faces American Sebastian Korda.

