Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: CSK looks more balanced with Bravo in the side, says du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top-order batsman Faf du Plessis has said that the side looks more balanced with the addition of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in it.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:35 IST
IPL 13: CSK looks more balanced with Bravo in the side, says du Plessis
CSK batsman Faf du Plessis. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top-order batsman Faf du Plessis has said that the side looks more balanced with the addition of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in it. His remark came as CSK chased 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare. With this, CSK has moved to the sixth position in the IPL standings with four points from five matches.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. KXIP has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs. "The standout thing from our dressing room and management is how calm they were, we have not played as well we would have liked. As players you do feel the pressure, you want to perform as it's a very big franchise, but very obvious to see they were so calm, the decision making was the same and they kept the faith in all players," du Plessis told Shane Watson in a video uploaded on iplt20.com.

"Even in the last match, it looked like things started kicking a bit. Maybe our balance looks better now, Bravo just brings the experience, he is a big player, we have definitely missed him. Thought the previous game, we bowled well. Against KXIP also, we bowled well, I thought we were chasing a par score, the team wanted a good start from you and me and it was pleasing to do so," he added. Bravo had missed the first three matches of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. The Windies all-rounder had made a comeback against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The pacer finished his quota of four over against KXIP and he conceded 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.50. For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul top-scored as he played an innings of 63 runs from 52 balls to take the side's score to 178/4.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the overs as he returned with the figures of 2-39 from his four overs. CSK will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan says Armenia targets cities outside conflict zone

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan accusing Armenia of targeting the countrys cities that are far beyond the conflict zone. Hikmet Hajiyev, aide ...

Adoption of digital technologies can help Philippines overcome Covid-19 impact

The rapid adoption of digital technologies can help the Philippines overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, recover from the crisis, and achieve its vision of becoming a middle-class society free of poverty, according to the report re...

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19, as they try to co...

Fonterra agrees to sell China farms for total of $555 million

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of 555 million RMB 2.5 billion1, after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners.Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020