Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Mandeep Singh says bowling KXIP's main concern

After stumbling to a ten-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh said that the bowling remains a concern for the side and they need to address it to start winning matches.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:36 IST
IPL 13: Mandeep Singh says bowling KXIP's main concern
KXIP batsman Mandeep Singh (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to a ten-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh said that the bowling remains a concern for the side and they need to address it to start winning matches. His remark came as CSK chased down 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs. "Definitely, it is going to be tough from here, we need to win at least seven from our remaining nine matches, it will be challenging but I think our main issue is bowling, we have been struggling with the death bowling, we kind of went with Jordon in this game but Watson and Faf finished the game early, hopefully, we can address our bowling and we can put on a good show," Mandeep said during the virtual post-match press conference.

"I feel we need to keep the fighting spirit going and we need to look at winning one game at a time," he added. Mandeep played his first match of this season and he managed to score 27 runs from 16 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul top-scored as he played an innings of 63 runs from 52 balls.

Talking about his innings, the right-handed batsman said: "Honestly, I was trying to spend a bit of time in the middle, I was playing a match after eight-nine months, Rahul also told me to get my eye in and have few balls, I was looking to be positive, if the ball is in my arc, definitely I will hit it. Honestly, bit disappointing, I was striking the ball well, I would have loved to continue my innings, maybe that was the difference, maybe 10-12 runs, if me, Nicholas or Rahul would have stayed till the 20th over, the score could have been 190-200." The batsman also said that the side failed to take early wickets against CSK and that is what cost them the match.

"I think our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront, but that did not happen in the match against CSK, both Watson and Faf took the game away from us, our strength in the last few games has been that we have been taking wickets in the first six overs but that did not happen against CSK," Mandeep said. KXIP is now at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on October 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan says Armenia targets cities outside conflict zone

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan accusing Armenia of targeting the countrys cities that are far beyond the conflict zone. Hikmet Hajiyev, aide ...

Adoption of digital technologies can help Philippines overcome Covid-19 impact

The rapid adoption of digital technologies can help the Philippines overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, recover from the crisis, and achieve its vision of becoming a middle-class society free of poverty, according to the report re...

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19, as they try to co...

Fonterra agrees to sell China farms for total of $555 million

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of 555 million RMB 2.5 billion1, after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners.Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020