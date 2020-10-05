IPL 13: Mandeep Singh says bowling KXIP's main concern

After stumbling to a ten-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mandeep Singh said that the bowling remains a concern for the side and they need to address it to start winning matches. His remark came as CSK chased down 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs. "Definitely, it is going to be tough from here, we need to win at least seven from our remaining nine matches, it will be challenging but I think our main issue is bowling, we have been struggling with the death bowling, we kind of went with Jordon in this game but Watson and Faf finished the game early, hopefully, we can address our bowling and we can put on a good show," Mandeep said during the virtual post-match press conference.

"I feel we need to keep the fighting spirit going and we need to look at winning one game at a time," he added. Mandeep played his first match of this season and he managed to score 27 runs from 16 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul top-scored as he played an innings of 63 runs from 52 balls.

Talking about his innings, the right-handed batsman said: "Honestly, I was trying to spend a bit of time in the middle, I was playing a match after eight-nine months, Rahul also told me to get my eye in and have few balls, I was looking to be positive, if the ball is in my arc, definitely I will hit it. Honestly, bit disappointing, I was striking the ball well, I would have loved to continue my innings, maybe that was the difference, maybe 10-12 runs, if me, Nicholas or Rahul would have stayed till the 20th over, the score could have been 190-200." The batsman also said that the side failed to take early wickets against CSK and that is what cost them the match.

"I think our strength has been that we have been taking wickets upfront, but that did not happen in the match against CSK, both Watson and Faf took the game away from us, our strength in the last few games has been that we have been taking wickets in the first six overs but that did not happen against CSK," Mandeep said. KXIP is now at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on October 8. (ANI)