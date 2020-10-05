IPL 13: Incredible how Dhoni, Fleming always trust their players, says Watson

Left Menu
After playing an unbeaten knock of 83 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening batsman Shane Watson thanked skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming for showing faith in his abilities.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:46 IST
CSK opener Shane Watson in action against KXIP 9Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After playing an unbeaten knock of 83 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opening batsman Shane Watson thanked skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming for showing faith in his abilities. His remark came as CSK chased 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare. With this, the side moved to the sixth position in the IPL standings with four points from five matches.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. "What Fleming and MS Dhoni do, it is incredible. They trust the players, they trust the quality and caliber of their players. They know if they keep the faith, the things will certainly change," Watson told Faf du Plessis in a video uploaded on iplt20.com.

"It was nice to spend some time with my good mate Faf in the middle. It is amazing how a little change in mindset can make a big difference in getting things moving. It was nice to get some winning momentum. The faith that CSK continues to show in their players goes a long way. I love batting with Faf, I do believe that we compliment each other really well," he added. Watson had found the going tough in this season so far. He had just managed to score 52 runs from four matches before playing this unbeaten knock of 83 against KXIP.

For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul top-scored as he played an innings of 63 runs from 52 balls to take the side's score to 178/4. For CSK, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the overs as he returned with the figures of 2-39 from his four overs.

CSK will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7. (ANI)

