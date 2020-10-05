Left Menu
Development News Edition

We back our players way longer than possible: CSK coach Fleming

Shane, if he gets on a roll, will be very important to us," he added. A 10-wicket win can cover a lot of problem areas in the team's performance but Fleming said CSK are far from being at their best in what is a marathon tournament.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:25 IST
We back our players way longer than possible: CSK coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings' "reticent" approach to change when faced with poor results has been the key to its success over the years, said head coach Stephen Fleming, citing veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as a shining example of what the side has achieved. Watson finally came good with an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls in his fifth game as an opener, helping the three-time IPL champions record an emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday after a hat-trick of defeats.

"I think it helps as players know they get more opportunities...We are reticent to changing the team other than realising the areas that we are not happy with. Also you are not sure if that change will help or not," Fleming said in his post match online comments. "We try and improve and if players are doing the right thing we will back them as long and even longer than possible," CSK's long-serving coach echoed what has been his skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's philosophy over a decade now.

Asked what did Watson do differently to get out of the bad patch, Fleming responded, "Nothing." "That's the strength of an experienced player. If Shane had been struggling in the nets, then it would have been a concern but he was solid. "It was a matter of time, little bit of fortune and some good positive thoughts from him. Shane, if he gets on a roll, will be very important to us," he added.

A 10-wicket win can cover a lot of problem areas in the team's performance but Fleming said CSK are far from being at their best in what is a marathon tournament. "Performances like that covers up a lot of things but we are by no means where we want to be. Faf (Du Plessis) has been in great form but if Watto finds some form, it makes us a lot more competitive," the coach said.

Fleming also felt that the turning point of the game was the period between the 17th and the 20th over in the KXIP innings when they scored only 42. "Key for me was overs 17 to 20 where they went for 40 (odd), which could have been a lot more than that. Other games are going for high numbers. We kept them to 42 and that was very pleasing," Fleming said.

For the former New Zeaand captain, it's the overall "attitude" of players that helps him provide "selection security" to his players. "It's important for the individual as they shouldn't get too defensive. You have to be very courageous when things aren't going your way," he said. "Sometimes bowlers can be too good so there is so much to consider but attitude is something that you can control so that we can provide some selection security," said Fleming. Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh, after four defeats in five games, conceded that qualification for play-offs can get "challenging" from hereon. "We have to win seven out of next nine games. It can definitely be challenging. The main issue is bowling. We have been struggling with death bowling.

"Hopefully we can address our bowling a bit and put up a better show," Mandeep said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen' -FT

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix India releases 3 episodes of "Bad Boy Billionaires" amid legal tussle

Netflix has partially released its much-awaited series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations after a state court lifted an injunction over the weekend, a lawyer representing Netflix said on Monday.The Bad Boy Billionaires India do...

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday.Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday...

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, U.S. theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

Cineworld said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a move that would impact 45,000 jobs, as it deals with a significant downturn in the industry brought on by the coronavirus crisis.The wo...

Pakistan invites bids for record six LNG spot cargoes for December as gas crisis looms

Pakistan will ramp up spot buying of liquefied natural gas LNG from the international market, seeking up to six cargoes for December, its procurement subsidiary said on its website, as the country prepares for a potentially crippling gas sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020