Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

O.J. Howard, to whom Brady threw the third of his five touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter, and coach Bruce Arians fears it is a season-ending ruptured tendon.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Heat's Adebayo (neck), Dragic (foot) ruled out for Game 3

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic each have been ruled out for Sunday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers because of injuries. The Heat confirmed the players' status less than two hours before tipoff. Miami trails the series 2-0. Chief-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 tests

The game between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots that was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams, has been rescheduled for Monday, the NFL said on Sunday. The game, originally set to be played on Sunday, was postponed on Saturday after Patriots starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton was among the players who tested positive for the virus. Butler torches Lakers as Heat cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

Jimmy Butler and the undermanned Miami Heat breathed new life into the NBA Finals with a gritty 115-104 upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday that cut the best-of-seven series deficit to 2-1. The Heat, well aware that no NBA team has ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit to win in seven games, squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead but dug deep in the fourth to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination. Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on claycourts across Europe but struggled to explain why he had to wait until his 10th French Open appearance to secure a last-16 spot. Report: NFL, NFLPA probing Titans outbreak

A Tennessee Titans player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported. That brings the total positives in the organization to 18 -- nine players and nine others -- in the past week. Since the testing began, there have been 20 positive results in all in the organization. A's tab Bassitt to open ALDS vs. Astros

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will be on the mound Monday when the Oakland Athletics open the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt will be followed by left-hander Sean Manaea in Game 2. NFL roundup: Browns in rare territory after wild win at Dallas

Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third that helped stave off a furious Dallas Cowboys comeback in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Cleveland Browns held on for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In increasing its record to 3-1 for the first time since 2001 with its third straight victory, Cleveland ran roughshod over Dallas' leaky defense, piling up 307 rushing yards despite losing leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee injury) in the first quarter. Tennis: Beer-drinking Barty to stay world number one

In a sign of tennis's topsy-turvy 2020, Australia's Ash Barty will remain the women's world number one at the end of the year despite having skipped two Grand Slams and not playing a match since February. World number two Simona Halep's shock fourth-round drubbing by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek at the French Open on Sunday ensured Barty will head into a second successive season with the top ranking. Report: Chargers RB Ekeler could miss multiple weeks

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could miss multiple weeks because of a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury that he sustained Sunday, according to a report from ESPN. Ekeler reportedly wore a brace on the knee and walked on crutches after game, a 38-31 win by the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with two carries for 12 yards and one reception for 2 yards. NFL injury notebook: Bucs fear TE Howard done for season

Tom Brady might need to lean on old friend Rob Gronkowski a little harder now. O.J. Howard, to whom Brady threw the third of his five touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter, and coach Bruce Arians fears it is a season-ending ruptured tendon.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties - Iraq military

Iraqs military said in a statement on Monday that two Katyusha rockets had fallen late on Sunday in Baghdads Jadiriya area, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, without causing any casualties.One of the rockets landed near the Babylon hot...

Eva Mendes says she'd 'rather be at home' with Ryan Gosling 'than anywhere else in the world'

American actor Eva Mendes recently dished on her love for husband Ryan Gosling and said that she likes spending time with her man. The 46-year-old actor shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself running on a beach and joked that she went...

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020