Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Heat's Adebayo (neck), Dragic (foot) ruled out for Game 3

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic each have been ruled out for Sunday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers because of injuries. The Heat confirmed the players' status less than two hours before tipoff. Miami trails the series 2-0. Chief-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 tests

The game between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots that was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams, has been rescheduled for Monday, the NFL said on Sunday. The game, originally set to be played on Sunday, was postponed on Saturday after Patriots starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton was among the players who tested positive for the virus. Butler torches Lakers as Heat cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

Jimmy Butler and the undermanned Miami Heat breathed new life into the NBA Finals with a gritty 115-104 upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday that cut the best-of-seven series deficit to 2-1. The Heat, well aware that no NBA team has ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit to win in seven games, squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead but dug deep in the fourth to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination. Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on claycourts across Europe but struggled to explain why he had to wait until his 10th French Open appearance to secure a last-16 spot. Report: NFL, NFLPA probing Titans outbreak

A Tennessee Titans player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported. That brings the total positives in the organization to 18 -- nine players and nine others -- in the past week. Since the testing began, there have been 20 positive results in all in the organization. A's tab Bassitt to open ALDS vs. Astros

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will be on the mound Monday when the Oakland Athletics open the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt will be followed by left-hander Sean Manaea in Game 2. NFL roundup: Browns in rare territory after wild win at Dallas

Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third that helped stave off a furious Dallas Cowboys comeback in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Cleveland Browns held on for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In increasing its record to 3-1 for the first time since 2001 with its third straight victory, Cleveland ran roughshod over Dallas' leaky defense, piling up 307 rushing yards despite losing leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee injury) in the first quarter. Tennis: Beer-drinking Barty to stay world number one

In a sign of tennis's topsy-turvy 2020, Australia's Ash Barty will remain the women's world number one at the end of the year despite having skipped two Grand Slams and not playing a match since February. World number two Simona Halep's shock fourth-round drubbing by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek at the French Open on Sunday ensured Barty will head into a second successive season with the top ranking. Report: Chargers RB Ekeler could miss multiple weeks

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could miss multiple weeks because of a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury that he sustained Sunday, according to a report from ESPN. Ekeler reportedly wore a brace on the knee and walked on crutches after game, a 38-31 win by the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with two carries for 12 yards and one reception for 2 yards. NFL injury notebook: Bucs fear TE Howard done for season

Tom Brady might need to lean on old friend Rob Gronkowski a little harder now. O.J. Howard, to whom Brady threw the third of his five touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter, and coach Bruce Arians fears it is a season-ending ruptured tendon.